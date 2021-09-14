Beauty

Dior Beauty Opens Floral-Themed Pop-Up to Celebrate New Miss Dior Eau de Parfum

Celebrate the launch of Miss Dior Eau De Parfum at the Millefiori Garden in Meatpacking District.

Published 09.14.2021 by Sophie Lee
vertical, fashion, **dior** manhattan new york plant flower blossom
Photo: BFA
 

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