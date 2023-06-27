Beauty

Best New Beauty Products to Shop in June 2023

Including skin softening sunscreen and soothing fruit-flavored lip masks.

Published 06.27.2023 by Janelle Sessoms
Last updated on 06.27.2023
face person human finger lipstick cosmetics
SKIN: Dior Forever Skin Glow 3N EYES: Diorshow On Set Brow 05 Black, Dior Mono Couleur Couture 098 Black Bow, Diorshow On Stage Liner 096 Satin Black, Diorshow Khôl 099 Black Khôl LIPS: Rouge Dior Forever 999 Forever Dior, Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil 007 Rasberry CHEEKS: Dior Contour 999

Tags

beautyshoppingskincarewellness

Related Articles

A model with purple eyeshadow looking at the camera.

Beauty

Best New Beauty Products to Shop in May 2023

From silky blushes to buildable skin tints, L'OFFICIEL compiles the must-shop new beauty products for this month.

05.26.2023 by Janelle Sessoms
A woman posing for the camera with lotion on her face.

Beauty

Best New Beauty Products to Shop in April 2023

Including hydrating moisturizer, dual-ended shadow sticks, and hue-enhancing hair conditioner.

04.24.2023 by Janelle Sessoms
A woman blowing a kiss to the camera.

Beauty

Best New Beauty Products to Shop in March 2023

There's no such thing as owning too many beauty products.

03.31.2023 by Janelle Sessoms

Recommended posts for you

Copenhagen Fashion Week : Spring/Summer 2027 : Denmark : street style

Fashion Week

All Of The Best Street Style Looks From Copenhagen Fashion Week

Fringe, skirts, and funky headwear are all the rage in Copenhagen, setting the bar high for this year's biggest fashion trends. 

08.06.2026 by Miriella Jiffar
Isabel Marant x Havaianas collection. Courtesy of Isabel Marant, Havaianas.

Fashion

Forget Less Is More: Jewelry Is Going Head to Toe

This season, adornment knows no boundaries. Every part of the body embraces its moment to shine.

08.06.2026 by Angelina Wang
Stoy store in Copenhagen. Photo via Instagram/@stoy_com.

Travel & Living

The Copenhagen Shopping Guide for Fashion Insiders

Navigate the city's fashion scene through its independent boutiques, coveted local labels, and best-kept vintage destinations.

08.05.2026 by Angelina Wang
Natalie Portman for Miss Dior

Beauty

Natalie Portman Welcomes a New Era—For Herself and Miss Dior

The actor, director, and producer opens up about expecting her third child, returning to rom-coms, and the latest Miss Dior campaign.

08.05.2026 by Samantha Simon
A picture of a mouth and teeth with sparkly lipgloss.

Beauty

9 Necessary Products to Fête French Girl Lips

From perfectly-blurred reds to barely-there pinks.

08.05.2026 by Malcia Greene
kylie jenner : kardashian : khy : kylie jenner khy : khy leo capsule collection : kylie jenner brand

Fashion

At Khy, It's Officially Leo Season

From crochet-knit to silk georgette dresses, Kylie Jenner is celebrating her birthday season in style.

08.05.2026 by Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez
pants person walking jeans female girl teen shoe sandal holding hands

Beauty

Keep Your Hair Frizz-Free With These 6 Products

To conquer the summer humidity, L'OFFICIEL has rounded up the best anti-frizz treatments to give you the salon-worthy shine that your hair deserves. 

08.05.2026 by Miriella Jiffar
Samara Weaving shows her baby bump in an off-the-shoulder black bodycon dress with a smoky eye and sleek updo : It Girl maternity style

Fashion

It Girl Maternity Style: The Year's Chicest Baby Bumps

From lavender yacht debuts to exposed-bump streetwear, the pregnancy reveal has become fashion's most-watched moment.

08.05.2026 by Brooke Culp