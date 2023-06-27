Best New Beauty Products to Shop in June 2023

BeautyBest New Beauty Products to Shop in June 2023Including skin softening sunscreen and soothing fruit-flavored lip masks.Published 06.27.2023 by Janelle SessomsLast updated on 06.27.2023SKIN: Dior Forever Skin Glow 3N EYES: Diorshow On Set Brow 05 Black, Dior Mono Couleur Couture 098 Black Bow, Diorshow On Stage Liner 096 Satin Black, Diorshow Khôl 099 Black Khôl LIPS: Rouge Dior Forever 999 Forever Dior, Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil 007 Rasberry CHEEKS: Dior Contour 999Tagsbeautyshoppingskincarewellness