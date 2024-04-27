Related Articles

Beauty

The Preppy Skincare Routine to Get Your Skin Summer-Ready

L'OFFICIEL runs down a definitive guide to the latest beauty craze. 

04.26.2024 by L'OFFICIEL USA
tanning drops

Beauty

Tanning Drops Are Your Answer to a Safe Summer Glow

Get a bronzed glow this summer with these tanning drops. 

04.26.2024 by L'OFFICIEL USA
Olivia Rodrigo tanning by the beach

Shopping

The Best Sunscreens for a Summer Glow and Healthy Skin

Protect your skin this summer with these hand-picked sunscreens from L'OFFICIEL 

04.22.2024 by Grace Clarke

spray tan spray

Beauty

The Best Spray Tan Spray for a Streak-Free Glow

Looking to get a pre-summer glow without all the skin damage? We've got you covered. Spray tan spray is the best way to achieve a sun-kissed look this season.

04.27.2024 by L'OFFICIEL USA
self tanner for summer 2024

Beauty

5 Foolproof Self Tanners For that French Girl Summer Glow

This season, complete all your summer outfits with soft, sun-kissed skin courtesy of all of our favorite self tanners for summer 2024.

04.27.2024 by L'OFFICIEL USA
rudy pankow

Film & TV

3 Things You Didn't Know About 'Outer Banks' Actor Rudy Pankow

You may have seen his face in 'Outer Banks' as fan favorite JJ Maybank, but how much do you know the actor behind the beloved character?

04.27.2024 by L'OFFICIEL USA
bestof topix beverly hills flower flower arrangement flower bouquet person adult bride female woman suit necklace

Fashion

An Inside Look at All the Celebrities at Tiffany and Co. LA Star-Studded Event

Suki Waterhouse, Reese Witherspoon, Anya Taylor-Joy, and more. 

04.27.2024 by Grace Clarke
bestof topix new york person sitting adult male man face head portrait chair smile

Film & TV

7 Things You Didn't Know About 'Challengers' Star Mike Faist

The 32-year-old actor is no stranger to the entertainment industry, but with his latest role in Luca Guadagnino's Challengers, he's stepping into the spotlight as the next star you need to keep your eyes on. 

04.26.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
brittany mahomes : patrick mahomes wife

Pop culture

8 Brittany Mahomes Looks That We Can't Stop Thinking About

Decked out in sequins, rhinestones, and silver, Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes' wife, shines whether she's on the red carpet alongside her husband or accompanying Taylor Swift on the streets of NYC.

04.26.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
spring parties 2024

Fashion

Spring Parties to Keep on Your Radar — Events Hosted By Tod's and Mother Denim

Curious to know how your favorite models, celebrities, and fashion designers have spent their time this spring? Join L'OFFICIEL in exploring all the buzziest parties of the season including events hosted during the Venice Biennale, at the Plaza Hotel, and at the Greenwich Hotel.   

04.14.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
