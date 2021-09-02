Menu
8 Ways to Celebrate Valentine's Day at Home
Don't settle for less this Valentine's Day. Keep the romance alive with these eight festive ways to spend the holiday at home.
02.09.2021 by Alyssa Kelly
Gisele Bündchen's Returns to Nature with Family Camping Trip
Ahead of the Superbowl, Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady, and family took a camping trip.
02.09.2021 by Redação
Where Can You Find the Most Spectacular Swimming Pool in Europe?
Spread over 700 square meters, the XXL pool of the Monte Carlo Bay & Resort is one of the most impressive in Europe.
10.23.2020 by Mélanie Mendelewitsch
Discover Lily of the Valley, the New Wellness Kingdom of the French Riviera
Perched at the top of the Gigaro hills, the 5-star hotel designed by Philippe Starck stands out as the essential headquarters of well-being on the French Riviera.
08.10.2020 by Mélanie Mendelewitsch