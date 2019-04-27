Video

Saint Laurent and Bret Easton Ellis: The Short Film Giving Us Major Chills

The fashion house and the American novelist teamed up to produce a chilling short film.
04.27.2019 by Ella Snyder

Video

Beauty Call with Jane Larkworthy: Desmond is Amazing

Glitter tongue, runway walks, and gummy worms.
01.08.2019 by L'Officiel USA

Video

Watch: How the Dior Book Tote Bag is Made

Go behind the scenes to discover the design and construction process of this season’s must-have accessory.
11.15.2018 by Lieu Wei Ning

Video

Beauty Call with Jane Larkworthy: Jenny Bui

See how the Queen of Bling does her thing.
10.16.2018 by L'Officiel USA

Video

Video

Icy Beauty: Chinotto Di Liguria by Acqua Di Parma

With their freshness and subtle textures, there’s nothing better than Gelato Maestro Pierre Geronimi’s icy composition and Acqua Di Parma’s latest scent on a hot end-of-summer day.
08.29.2018 by Mélanie Mendelewitsch

Video

Inside Kylie Jenner’s $1 Million Bag Collection

The 21-year-old entrepreneur dominated headlines just last month, when she became one of the youngest billionaires in America. Now, she has posted a video detailing her incredible collection of handbags and some of the stories behind them.
08.16.2018 by Redação

Video

Beauty Call with Jane Larkworthy: Gucci Westman

Topics of conversation include organic products, growing up in an ashram, and the origin of Westman's name.
07.23.2018 by L'Officiel USA

Video

Icy Beauty: Gucci Bloom Acqua Di Fiori

On hot summer days, our daily routines are revitalized by the fresh and subtle scent of Acqua di Fiori and the sumptuous composition of this season's best gelato, courtesy of master-craftsman Pierre Geronimi.
07.20.2018 by Mélanie Mendelewitsch

Video

Embarrass Yourself At The Club? Call 1-800-Barbette

Learn all about the Instagram era's equivalent to "Dear Abby."
06.14.2018 by Savannah Scott

Video

Behind the Scenes of Connor Franta's Shoot for L'Officiel USA

Watch as the multi-hyphenate captures the Calvin Klein x Andy Warhol collection, for his first fashion editorial.
02.20.2018 by L'Officiel USA

Video

Go Behind the Scenes of Armie Hammer's Cover Shoot

The cover star of our inaugural issue of L'Officiel Hommes USA takes a fully-suited dip at the Chateau Marmont.
02.12.2018 by Ian David Monroe

Video

Meet Nour Hammour, the Paris-Based Leather Jacket Label Coveted by Celebs

We visited the Paris atelier making Nour Hammour's signature studded jackets in Paris.
02.01.2018 by Kristen Bateman