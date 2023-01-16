L'OFFICIEL Coffee Launches at the World Economic Forum in Davos
AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD, SGX: HKB), together with L'OFFICIEL Inc. SAS, announces the opening of the world's first L'OFFICIEL Coffee during the World Economic Forum in Davos.
AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD, SGX: HKB), together with L'OFFICIEL Inc. SAS, announces the opening of the world's first L'OFFICIEL Coffee during the World Economic Forum in Davos.
In this incredibly fast-moving highway in which many new lanes are emerging and merging while many are just disappearing, one driver is solidly in control of his AMTD transporter leading the way to many others: Calvin Choi. He is an effective, purpose-driven individual with a clear sense of mission in life and the world.