Davos

Where East Still Meets West

AMTD has embarked on a new active role in the cultural sphere with L’OFFICIEL, the venerable centennial fashion media house based in Paris.

01.16.2023 by Lauren Easum
Davos

Benjamin Eymère & Marie-José Jalou

Meet L'OFFICIEL executives Benjamin Eymère & Marie-José Jalou.

01.16.2023 by Savannah Nolan
Davos

Calvin Choi: Mission - Imagination - Action

In this incredibly fast-moving highway in which many new lanes are emerging and merging while many are just disappearing, one driver is solidly in control of his AMTD transporter leading the way to many others: Calvin Choi. He is an effective, purpose-driven individual with a clear sense of mission in life and the world.

01.16.2023 by Lauren Easum
Davos

AMTD IDEA Group & L’OFFICIEL Inc. SAS Announce the Launch of L’OFFICIEL Davos

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD, SGX: HKB), together with L'OFFICIEL Inc. SAS, announces the launch of L'OFFICIEL Special Edition at Davos.

01.16.2023 by L'OFFICIEL USA