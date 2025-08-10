Davos
L'OFFICIEL Coffee Launches at the World Economic Forum in Davos
AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD, SGX: HKB), together with L'OFFICIEL Inc. SAS, announces the opening of the world's first L'OFFICIEL Coffee during the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Davos
Calvin Choi: Mission - Imagination - Action
In this incredibly fast-moving highway in which many new lanes are emerging and merging while many are just disappearing, one driver is solidly in control of his AMTD transporter leading the way to many others: Calvin Choi. He is an effective, purpose-driven individual with a clear sense of mission in life and the world.
Davos
AMTD IDEA Group & The Sandbox Announce the Start of Their Official & Long-Term Partnership
AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), leading AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), L’OFFICIEL SAS Inc, in partnership with The Sandbox, announce a long term partnership towards creating a comprehensive cultural and fashion offer for the metaverse-based platform.