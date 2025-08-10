Davos

L'OFFICIEL Coffee Launches at the World Economic Forum in Davos

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD, SGX: HKB), together with L'OFFICIEL Inc. SAS, announces the opening of the world's first L'OFFICIEL Coffee during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

10.08.2025 by L'OFFICIEL USA
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Davos

Where East Still Meets West

AMTD has embarked on a new active role in the cultural sphere with L’OFFICIEL, the venerable centennial fashion media house based in Paris.

02.18.2024 by Lauren Easum
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Davos

Calvin Choi: Mission - Imagination - Action

In this incredibly fast-moving highway in which many new lanes are emerging and merging while many are just disappearing, one driver is solidly in control of his AMTD transporter leading the way to many others: Calvin Choi. He is an effective, purpose-driven individual with a clear sense of mission in life and the world.

02.18.2024 by Lauren Easum
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Davos

AMTD IDEA Group & The Sandbox Announce the Start of Their Official & Long-Term Partnership

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), leading AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), L’OFFICIEL SAS Inc, in partnership with The Sandbox, announce a long term partnership towards creating a comprehensive cultural and fashion offer for the metaverse-based platform.

01.19.2023 by L'OFFICIEL USA