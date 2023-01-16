Where East Still Meets West
AMTD has embarked on a new active role in the cultural sphere with L’OFFICIEL, the venerable centennial fashion media house based in Paris.
In this incredibly fast-moving highway in which many new lanes are emerging and merging while many are just disappearing, one driver is solidly in control of his AMTD transporter leading the way to many others: Calvin Choi. He is an effective, purpose-driven individual with a clear sense of mission in life and the world.