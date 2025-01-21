Fashion Week

Brunello Cucinelli Gets a Little More Edgy for Fall/Winter 2025

Titled "Anamnesis," the collection leans into more of an edgy feeling, compared to past seasons defined by a purist form of masculine elegance.

Published 01.20.2025 by Alessandro Viapiana
Brunello Cucinelli Menswear Fall/Winter 2025.
Brunello Cucinelli Menswear Fall/Winter 2025. Photography courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli.

