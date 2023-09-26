The Rebellious Spirit of Dior Spring/Summer 2024
Surrounded by an immersive installation titled "Not Her," the runway transcended that of a traditional show and became an overt platform for political messaging.
Surrounded by an immersive installation titled "Not Her," the runway transcended that of a traditional show and became an overt platform for political messaging.
AMTD Group Inc., AMTD IDEA Group, and AMTD Digital Inc., jointly through AMTD World Media and Entertainment Group, together with L’Officiel Inc. SAS, announce a long term strategic alliance with ENVISEAM, a trailblazer in the realms of fine art, entertainment, and contemporary pop culture.