Prada's Latest Men's Collection Will Make You Do a Double Take
A show that challenges the viewer to question, Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada stopped to consider a Spring/Summer 2025 collection in which small details play a large role.
In a collection grounded in an appreciation of the natural world and an examination of human history, Prada finds romance within the collective memories of past eras of fashion for its Fall/Winter 2024 collection.