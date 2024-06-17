Fashion Week

Prada's Latest Men's Collection Will Make You Do a Double Take

A show that challenges the viewer to question, Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada stopped to consider a Spring/Summer 2025 collection in which small details play a large role. 

06.17.2024 by Henry Dansicker
Prada Men's Spring/Summer 2025 menswear collection. Getty Images.
Prada Men's Spring/Summer 2025 menswear collection. Getty Images.

