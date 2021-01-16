Fashion Week

Tommy Hilfiger Takes Shanghai for Fall 2018

The iconic American label debuted its latest Ready-to-Wear collection in China's biggest city, featuring loads of athleisure essentials.
Published 09.04.2018 by Thomas Chou
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Hailey Baldwin and Winnie Harlow Are the New Faces of Tommy Hilfiger

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Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2018

Milan Fashion Week ended with Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi Hadid’s final Tommy x Gigi collection. It was a Formula 1 affair full of colorful and race-track inspired imagery.
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Every Look from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai

With punk-inspired looks by Balmain, an army of angels, and performances by Harry Styles, Miguel, and more, this year's VS fashion show did not disappoint. You'll have to wait a week to watch the full spectacle, but in the meantime, check out the night's most major looks in the slideshow below.
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