Fashion Week

Tune into Imaginary TV for Off-White's Spring/Summer 2021 See-Now-Buy-Now Show

Virgil Abloh's Spring/Summer 2021 collection debuts with a global digital event. Titled Imaginary TV, the program is full of performances by artists who emphasize multiculturalism, humanity, and self-expression.
Published 02.03.2021 by Simone Vertua
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