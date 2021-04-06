Retrofficiel: Get '90s Fashion Inspiration from Linda Evangelista in Versace
Over the past few years, the '80s and '90s have been a gold mine of inspiration for creators and vintage enthusiasts.
Over the past few years, the '80s and '90s have been a gold mine of inspiration for creators and vintage enthusiasts.
After watching old flames Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindle their romance and get married, we took an obligatory walk down memory lane to revisit other iconic '90s and early 2000s couples we've been keeping in the back of our minds.