Fashion

Retrofficiel: Get '90s Fashion Inspiration from Linda Evangelista in Versace

Over the past few years, the '80s and '90s have been a gold mine of inspiration for creators and vintage enthusiasts.

Published 02.22.2020 by Juliette Gour
Last updated on 04.06.2021
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