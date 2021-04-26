The Sparkle is Back on the 2021 Oscars Red Carpet
Statement dressing was the sartorial theme of the first in-person red carpet of the year at the 2021 Academy Awards.
From the Emmys last Septemeber to the 2021 Oscars, without the usual red carpets and stages, this awards season has been all about innovation and adaptation for Hollywood and its stylists. Here, Elizabeth Stewart, Wayman and Micah, and more share their thoughts on creating awards show fashion from afar with L'OFFICIEL.