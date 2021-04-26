Fashion

The Sparkle is Back on the 2021 Oscars Red Carpet

Statement dressing was the sartorial theme of the first in-person red carpet of the year at the 2021 Academy Awards.

Published 04.25.2021 by Sophie Shaw
Last updated on 04.26.2021
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