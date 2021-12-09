Balenciaga Unveils 'The Lost Tape' Pre-Fall 2022 Collection
A new chapter of the luxury fashion house was staged for the Balenciaga Pre-Fall 2022 collection by Demna Gvasalia who, starting today, is asking everyone to only call him Demna.
A new chapter of the luxury fashion house was staged for the Balenciaga Pre-Fall 2022 collection by Demna Gvasalia who, starting today, is asking everyone to only call him Demna.
L’OFFICIEL speaks with curator and fashion historian Olivier Saillard to uncover the stories of these intrepid creators, their design approaches, and their style-enduring legacies showcased now at the Cristóbal Balenciaga Museum.