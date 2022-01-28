Bella and Gigi Hadid Star in Versace's Spring/Summer 2022 Campaign

Related Articles

Fashion

Jerry Hall Goes Back in Time for Saint Laurent's Spring/Summer 2022 Campaign

Vintage fashions and silhouettes have been making a comeback on catwalks, so who better to showcase these looks than one of the most iconic supermodels of the '70s?

12.07.2021 by K Praveena
Fashion

Tom Holland Fronts Prada Men's Spring/Summer 2022 Campaign

The Spider-Man actor traded his spidey sense for fashion sense in Prada's latest menswear campaign.

01.14.2022 by Alyssa Kelly
Fashion

Kendall Jenner Stars as the Face of Michael Kors' Spring/Summer 2022 Campaign

As a love story to New York and a tribute to the American jetsetter, Michael Kors reveals Kendall Jenner as the face of Spring/Summer 2022 campaign.

01.13.2022 by L'Officiel México

Fashion

JLo, Megan Thee Stallion, Kōki, and More Take a Ride with Coach

Coach's Spring/Summer 2022 "That's My Ride" campaign explores the House's legacy through a pop culture lens. 

01.28.2022 by Emma Ienzer

Fashion Week

Haute Couture for All: Highlights from Spring/Summer 2022 Collections

The Spring/Summer 2022 Haute Couture collections brought exciting collaborations, extravagant show openings, and fashion week comebacks to Paris Fashion Week. Explore the highlights from the most dynamic runways of the season.

01.28.2022 by Gabriella Onessimo
Be Well

Use Chronobiology To Map Out A Healthy And Productive Daily Routine

Science merges with nature to achieve a perfect balance in beauty, health, and productivity.

01.25.2022 by Laura Duque

Be Well

Why Honey is Your New Must-Have Beauty Remedy

On the hunt for a glow-boosting addition to your beauty and wellness routine? No need to stray too far for this one—just head to your kitchen. 

09.05.2021 by Anna Cate Meis
Beauty

Every Makeup Look from 'Euphoria' Season 2

In between all of the scenes of kisses, tears, and parties, Euphoria's makeup looks still stand out strong.  

01.25.2022 by Gabriella Onessimo
L'Officiel Art

Yves Saint Laurent’s Artistic Journey of Style is Chronicled in Six Paris Museums

A new collective exhibition, Yves Saint Laurent Aux Musées, celebrates 60 years of YSL's design history at the Centre Pompidou, Musée du Louvre, Musée d’Art Moderne de Paris, Musée d’Orsay, Musée National Picasso-Paris, and Musée Yves Saint Laurent Paris.

01.28.2022 by Jennifer Sauer
Fashion

Bella and Gigi Hadid Star in Versace's Spring/Summer 2022 Campaign

The sister duo teams up as the new protagonists of Versace's Spring/Summer 2022 campaign.

01.27.2022 by Aurora Giorgi
Fashion Week

See the Highlights From the Fendi Spring/Summer 2022 Haute Couture Show

Kim Jones' latest couture collection for Fendi's Spring/Summer 2022 show offers a classic Italian style for the iconic brand.

01.27.2022 by L'OFFICIEL USA