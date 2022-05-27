Best Looks from the 2022 amfAR Gala
Stars from around the world attended the amfAR Gala during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival to raise money for AIDS research.
The 2022 Cannes Film Festival has officially begun and international celebrities, actors, supermodels, and influencers showed off elegant red carpet outfits. Julia Roberts surprised in a Louis Vuitton suit, while Anne Hathaway reminded us that she is a mega movie star with a chic ensemble from Armani Privé. Keep scrolling to see who else wowed on the Croisette.