Fashion

Best Looks from the 2022 amfAR Gala

Stars from around the world attended the amfAR Gala during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival to raise money for AIDS research.

Published 05.27.2022 by Alyssa Kelly
Last updated on 05.27.2022
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Cannes Film Festival 2022: See All the Best Red Carpet Looks

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L'OFFICIEL Exclusive: Behind Alessandra Ambrosio's Bombshell Beauty for the amfAR Gala

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