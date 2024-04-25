Fashion

The Fiercest Feuds in Fashion History

From petty rivalries to messy lawsuits, these are the biggest fashion feuds to remember.

04.25.2024 by Pia Bello
Portrait of Yves Saint Laurent and Karl Lagerfeld attending the wedding of Paloma Picasso and Rafael Lopez-Sanchez in Paris.
Yves Saint Laurent and Karl Lagerfeld. Photo by Penske Media courtesy of Getty Images.

Tags

fashiondramadesigners

Related Articles

Truman Capote with Jean Murray Vanderbilt and Babe Paley. Photo by Ullstein Bild courtesy of Getty Images.

Film & TV

Meet the Swans—Truman Capote's Keys to NYC High Society

The long-awaited second season of Feud delves into Truman Capote’s dramatic fallout with New York City's high society ladies. 

01.31.2024 by Pia Bello
person human fashion premiere interior design indoors

Pop culture

7 Celeb Feuds that Had Our Jaws on the Floor

Skete has entered the chat. 

08.17.2022 by Alyssa Grabinski
clothing apparel person human female dress woman

Pop culture

Naomi Campbell and Tyra Banks' Iconic Rivalry is Back On

Mega models Naomi Campbell and Tyra Banks have never got along but after a brief peace treaty it seems that the feud has been reignited.
11.20.2020 by Redação

Recommended posts for you

Portrait of Yves Saint Laurent and Karl Lagerfeld attending the wedding of Paloma Picasso and Rafael Lopez-Sanchez in Paris.

Fashion

The Fiercest Feuds in Fashion History

From petty rivalries to messy lawsuits, these are the biggest fashion feuds to remember.

04.25.2024 by Pia Bello
person human clothing apparel plant

Fashion

How to Get the Old Money Look for Summer

L'OFFICIEL breaks down the basics for achieving the old money look à la Princess Diana.

04.25.2024 by L'OFFICIEL USA

Fashion

Zendaya's Best Tenniscore Looks From The 'Challengers' Press Tour

Ahead of the release of Challengers, the actress stuns in a myriad of tennis-core looks during the film's press run. 

04.08.2024 by Pauline Borgogno and Swarna Gowtham
brits topics topix bestof toppics toppix london adult female person woman male man headphones urban jacket ring

Pop culture

What Really Happened Between Taylor Swift and Matty Healy?

Swifties had a lot of opinions about Taylor Swift's rocky relationship with pop star Matt Healy, and yet, he makes a number of appearances in her new album. Here's a play-by-play of their short-lived romance, ranging from the couple's beginning to their breakup to Healy's post-TTPD drop reaction.

04.22.2024 by Mariana Lopez
matty healy taylor swift

Pop culture

Matty Healy Reveals If He's Listened to 'The Tortured Poets Department' Yet

The 1975 frontman and former flame of Taylor Swift recently answered a photographer's question about the singer's latest album yet, which fans believe is mostly about him.

04.25.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
david yurman history: iris law for david yurman

Fashion

All You Need to Know About the History of David Yurman Jewelry

L'OFFICIEL breaks down everything you need to know about the history behind the iconic celebrity-favorite brand. 

04.25.2024 by L'OFFICIEL USA

Fashion

Camila Mendes Reignites The '70s In Coach's 'Find Your Courage' Campaign

With an exclusive behind-the-scene shot of the campaign.

04.25.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
anse-designed Cabot Highlands

Travel & Living

Golf Course Designer Gil Hanse Is Reclaiming Green Space

Golf course designer Gil Hanse has found acclaim not only for his fresh designs, but also for restoring and renovating some of the game’s most famous old courses.   

04.25.2024 by Nicholas McClelland