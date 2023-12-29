Fashion

YG Entertainment Confirms Blackpink Will Not Renew Individual Contracts

This news comes after many negotiations and the recent announcement that Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé renewed their group contracts as Blackpink.

12.29.2023 by Hanan Haddad
shoe shorts groupshot person adult female woman blouse skirt people
 

shoe shorts groupshot person adult female woman blouse skirt people

furniture indoors living room couch coffee table table home decor interior design lamp cup

Travel & Living

This Home Pays Tribute to Aspen's '70s Heyday

Designer Clive Lonstein gives an expansive, modern home a sexy 1970s-inspired makeover.

12.27.2023 by Kerry Pieri
face head person hair photography portrait

Beauty

How to Achieve Selena Gomez’s Minimalist High-Gloss Nails

The singer wore the “my nails but better” sheer look to the 2023 Academy Museum Gala.

12.26.2023 by Danisha Liang
tree plant ornament christmas tree

Travel & Living

How the Royals Celebrate Christmas

Discover all of the British royal family's long-standing Christmas traditions.
12.25.2023 by Caroline Kloster
fashion clothing apparel

Fashion

Holiday Style Inspiration From the L'OFFICIEL Archives

For holiday dressing inspiration, L'OFFICIEL refers back to our favorite vintage looks from decades past.

12.24.2023 by Hannah Amini
publication magazine adult female person woman face head

Fashion

Carla Bruni's Best Runway Moments

To celebrate Carla Bruni's 56th birthday, relieve some of her best fashion moments on the '90s runways. 

12.23.2023 by José Alba Rodríguez
paris - fashion adult female person woman male man formal wear suit face

Fashion

Creative Directors Debuts to Watch in 2024

With several big creative shakeups at fashion labels across the globe, take a look at the next generation of creative directors taking over in 2024. 

12.22.2023 by Caroline Cubbin
guitar guitarist music musician performer person adult male man solo performance

Men's

Jay Chou is Gaining Momentum

After being announced as a brand ambassador for Dior, the record label of the King of Mandopop and JR Yang has signed an agreement with Universal Music Greater China. After the release of the 2023 Christmas single entitled "Christmas Star," his latest projects also include the Jay Chou x PSG x Nobis collaboration.

12.22.2023 by Simone Vertua