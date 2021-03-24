Fashion

Bob Mackie's Flamboyant Fashion Legacy

It's the 82nd birthday of Bob Mackie, of one of fashion's most iconic creator. Celebrate with look back at his many star-studded styles, from Cher's larger-than-life looks to limited-edition Barbie dresses. 

Published 03.24.2021 by Greta Jelen
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