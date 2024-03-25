Bottega Veneta and Liu Wen Debut a New Andiamo Bag That's Perfect for Summer 2024
Matthieu Blazy presents a new version of the Andiamo bag made of canvas and Bristol leather.
Matthieu Blazy presents a new version of the Andiamo bag made of canvas and Bristol leather.
From Versace's Medusa logo to its famed '90s bondage collection, founding designer Gianni Versace's lasting mark on the Italian fashion house lives on through public memory, the cyclical nature of fashion trends, and his sister, the iconic Donatella Versace.