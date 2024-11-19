A Quick History of Calvin Klein's Iconic Underwear Campaigns
The American brand redefined advertising and fashion through its provocative, now- iconic underwear campaigns. Here’s a closer look at their evolution.
The American brand redefined advertising and fashion through its provocative, now- iconic underwear campaigns. Here’s a closer look at their evolution.
Inspired by the L'OFFICIEL archive and luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Fendi, this ski fashion moodboard brings together retro silhouettes, bold details, and high-performance alpine style for your most chic ski season yet.