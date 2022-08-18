8 Celebrity Stylists Changing the Game Right Now
Take a look down below at eight stylists who are responsible for creating show-stopping looks on celebrities like Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, and more.
Take a look down below at eight stylists who are responsible for creating show-stopping looks on celebrities like Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, and more.
From the Emmys last Septemeber to the 2021 Oscars, without the usual red carpets and stages, this awards season has been all about innovation and adaptation for Hollywood and its stylists. Here, Elizabeth Stewart, Wayman and Micah, and more share their thoughts on creating awards show fashion from afar with L'OFFICIEL.