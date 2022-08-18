Related Articles

Fashion

Hollywood's Top Stylists on Virtual Red Carpets & the New Normal This Awards Season

From the Emmys last Septemeber to the 2021 Oscars, without the usual red carpets and stages, this awards season has been all about innovation and adaptation for Hollywood and its stylists. Here, Elizabeth Stewart, Wayman and Micah, and more share their thoughts on creating awards show fashion from afar with L'OFFICIEL.

04.23.2021 by Sophie Shaw
Fashion

7 Celebrity Stylists Leading Gen Z's Fashion Vanguard

Discover the celebrity stylists that are driving forces of young Hollywood's best-dressed.

10.26.2021 by Maia Torres
Fashion

The Best Celebrity Menswear Stylists Behind Harry Styles, Ryan Reynolds, and More

Men's looks on the red carpet must always find the right balance. Every stylist must recognize the perfect mix of elegance and extravagance in an outfit.

10.17.2021 by Laura Lombardo

Fashion

8 Celebrity Stylists Changing the Game Right Now

Take a look down below at eight stylists who are responsible for creating show-stopping looks on celebrities like Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, and more. 

08.18.2022 by Alyssa Grabinski
Film & TV

Everything We Know About Netflix's 'Wednesday'

The Addams Family is coming back to screens in this chilling Netflix adaptation.

08.18.2022 by Courtney Mason
Politics & Culture

10 Real-Life Young Royals to Know

Get to know some of the world’s blue-blooded youth. 

08.18.2022 by Noor Lobad
Fashion

8 Movies For Peak Y2K Style Inspiration

We’ve got your next Sunday brunch ‘fit covered

08.18.2022 by Noor Lobad
Film & TV

Bad News for Kim and Pete Fans: Here's What To Expect From 'The Kardashians' Season 2

After a triumphant return to reality TV, these media moguls are back for more.

08.18.2022 by K Miller
Fashion

Christine Quinn's Most Outrageous Outfits

While fans will no longer get to see her extravagant outfits on Netflix's Selling Sunset, she's not going to stop serving over-the-top looks anytime soon. 

08.18.2022 by Skylar Elizabeth
Fashion

How to Style a Bomber Jacket This Fall

Yet again, celebrities like Bella Hadid are providing some well-needed fall style inspo.

08.18.2022 by Courtney Mason
Beauty

5 Natural Ways to Speed Up Hair Growth

Want to have mermaid locks? Here are 5 ways to grow hair faster, from DIY masks to simple tips and product swaps.
08.18.2022 by Caroline Delajoux (L'Officiel Maroc)