Fashion

7 Celebrity Stylists Leading Gen Z's Fashion Vanguard

Discover the celebrity stylists that are driving forces of young Hollywood's best-dressed.

Published 10.26.2021 by Maia Torres
clothing apparel evening dress robe gown fashion person human

Tags

stylisthollywoodRed Carpetgenz

Related Articles

clothing apparel person human jacket coat

Fashion

These Are the 5 Powerhouse Stylists to TikTok Stars and Gen Z

These days, TikTok stars are reaching new heights, but not without a little help from these industry-loved fashion and beauty gurus. 

04.27.2021 by Mina Dragani
clothing apparel costume fashion person human

Fashion

Hollywood's Top Stylists on Virtual Red Carpets & the New Normal This Awards Season

From the Emmys last Septemeber to the 2021 Oscars, without the usual red carpets and stages, this awards season has been all about innovation and adaptation for Hollywood and its stylists. Here, Elizabeth Stewart, Wayman and Micah, and more share their thoughts on creating awards show fashion from afar with L'OFFICIEL.

04.23.2021 by Sophie Shaw
person human female clothing apparel

Fashion

Meet Tabitha Sanchez, the Stylist Social Media Turns to for Fashion

Tabitha Sanchez has built her career on styling the newest form of celebrity: the TikTok star. L'OFFICIEL speaks with the stylist about how she made it happen.
01.19.2021 by Natalie Frantz

Recommended posts for you

Isabel Marant x Havaianas collection. Courtesy of Isabel Marant, Havaianas.

Fashion

Forget Less Is More: Jewelry Is Going Head to Toe

This season, adornment knows no boundaries. Every part of the body embraces its moment to shine.

08.07.2026 by Angelina Wang
Dress THOM BROWNE

Fashion

Skin, Bone, and Gold: The Art of Anatomical Fashion

Skeletons, gilded organs, and molded torsos: tracing couture's most provocative muse.

08.07.2026 by Brooke Culp
Photo via Instagram/@giangsaigon2024.

Music

Press Play on the Past: Vintage Tech Is Trending Again

The future is looking retro as the world rewinds, replays, and rediscovers the high appeal of low resolution.

08.07.2026 by Angelina Wang
House Janolo. Courtesy of House Janolo.

Fashion

Emerald-Cut Pendants Are Summer’s Hottest Jewelry Moment

From vibrant enamel frames to casual leather cords, geometric gems are proving that high jewelry also knows how to have a fun night out

08.07.2026 by Mélanie Read
paris crowd person people mobile phone fashion shoe shorts handbag audience necklace

Fashion

6 Brands From Copenhagen Fashion Week to Keep on Your Radar

From familiar Marimekko to budding brand Saks Potts, here are our favorite Scandi designers of the season.

08.07.2026 by Lauren Gruber
copenhagen fashion week street style : scandi girl outfit inspiration : copenhagen fashion week history : copenhagen fashion week spring/summer 2027

Fashion

The Copenhagen Effect: How the City's Unique Energy Is Shaping Modern Fashion

Marking its 20th anniversary, Copenhagen Fashion Week continues to redefine Scandinavian style through sustainability, community, and ease.

08.07.2026 by Aemilia Madden
green and white striped swim shorts and white bandeau bikini top

Fashion

This Summer, Swim Shorts Are Making A Splash As A Defining Trend

Whether you opt for itty-bitty styles or knee-length designs, one thing's for sure: you'll be the most tapped-in beachgoer around. 

08.07.2026 by Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez
Zendaya in makeup look by Raoul Lejandre.

Beauty

The Case for Lilac, Beauty's Dreamiest Color Revival

From the Balenciaga runway to the red carpet, a cool-toned lilac has become beauty's prettiest obsession.

08.07.2026 by Brooke Culp