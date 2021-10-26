7 Celebrity Stylists Leading Gen Z's Fashion Vanguard
Discover the celebrity stylists that are driving forces of young Hollywood's best-dressed.
From the Emmys last Septemeber to the 2021 Oscars, without the usual red carpets and stages, this awards season has been all about innovation and adaptation for Hollywood and its stylists. Here, Elizabeth Stewart, Wayman and Micah, and more share their thoughts on creating awards show fashion from afar with L'OFFICIEL.