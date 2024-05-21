Hedi Slimane Fuses Rock and Roll with '70s Western for Celine Hommes Fall/Winter 2024
The Celine creative director returned to his rocker roots with an electrifying cinematic presentation of the label's latest menswear line.
The Celine creative director returned to his rocker roots with an electrifying cinematic presentation of the label's latest menswear line.
Curious to know how your favorite models, celebrities, and fashion designers have spent their time this spring? Join L'OFFICIEL in exploring all the buzziest parties of the season including events hosted during the Venice Biennale, at the Plaza Hotel, and at the Greenwich Hotel.