Fashion

Nike and Swarovski Collaborate on the New Crystal-Encrusted Air Force 1s

Nike's famous Air Force 1s been bejeweled in the new collaboration between one of the most famous streetwear brands and Swarovski, the Austrian crystal maison.

11.19.2021 by Donato D'Aprile
clothing apparel shoe footwear

Tags

fashionnikeswarovskisneakerssneakerhead

Related Articles

clothing apparel bonnet hat wood person human

Fashion

Black Owned Everything Takes Over Nordstrom x Nike Space

Black Owned Everything founder and Beyoncé's stylist Zerina Akers partners with the mega-retailer to bring Black designers to the forefront. 

10.22.2021 by Alexis Schwartz
Ralph Lauren's Uniforms for Team USA

Fashion

10 Noteworthy 2020 Olympic Capsule Collections

From Telfar to Skims, here are the 2020 Tokyo Olympics capsule collections in all their glory. 

07.19.2021 by Matthew Velasco
person human man face

Music

Lil Nas X Trolls Nike's Lawsuit Over His Satan Shoes to Tease New Song

The rapper staged a fake courtroom in the music video teaser for his new song "Industry Baby" with Jack Harlow.

07.19.2021 by Alyssa Kelly

Recommended posts for you

person human

L'Officiel Art

Cole Sprouse: A Story of Rebirth Captured by Niccolò Lapo Latini

Ready to examine the world through his camera lens, Sprouse seeks to define "the spaces" we occupy. He's now opened his first official website to exhibit his best works with a selection of limited edition prints for sale worldwide.

11.19.2021 by Niccolò Lapo Latini
person human clothing apparel female face plant

Be Well

How to Prioritize Your Health This Holiday Season

From eating superfoods to destressing with yoga, here's how to prepare your body and mind for a season of holiday indulgence.

11.20.2021 by Dianna Shen
person human clothing apparel crowd audience

Politics & Culture

A History of New York's High Society

From mansions in Midtown Manhattan to summers in the South of France, L'OFFICIEL looks back on the extravagant history of New York's upper crust.

11.20.2021 by Maia Torres
clothing apparel shoe footwear

Fashion

Nike and Swarovski Collaborate on the New Crystal-Encrusted Air Force 1s

Nike's famous Air Force 1s been bejeweled in the new collaboration between one of the most famous streetwear brands and Swarovski, the Austrian crystal maison.

11.19.2021 by Donato D'Aprile
sunglasses accessories accessory clothing apparel sleeve person human long sleeve

Beauty

Add These 5 Ingredients to Your Winter Skincare Routine

In the colder months, it's more important than ever to retain moisture and double down on nourishing skincare.

11.20.2021 by Sophie Lee
skin head face person human

Film & TV

New Documentary Reveals Freddie Mercury's Last Words

Close friends of legendary singer Freddie Mercury reveal several mysteries in a new documentary.

11.13.2021 by L'Officiel Brasil
joe-biden-young-photos.jpg

Politics & Culture

9 Pictures of Young Joe Biden You Might've Missed

L'OFFICIEL celebrates the President's 79th birthday with a look at his younger years.

11.20.2020 by Hannah Amini
kristen stewart, dylan meyer, girlfriend, converse, denim, t-shirt, casual, actress, holding hands, walk, stroll, hollywood couple, celebrity couples, celebrity news, celebrity gossip, celebrity fashion, celebrity style, celebrity hair, celebrity sunglasses, sunglasses, style, fashion los angeles ca pants clothing person blonde female shoe footwear sunglasses accessories jeans

Pop culture

A Complete Timeline of Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer's Relationship

The Twilight actress is officially off the market. 

11.20.2021 by Anna Cate Meis