Fashion

Oval Diamonds Adorn Celebrity Engagement Rings

Looking to find inspiration for powerful engagement rings? Oval diamonds are all the rage with celebrity brides.

11.19.2021 by L'Officiel Brasil
Related Articles

Pop culture

What to Know About Kourtney Kardashian's Punk-Rocker Fiancé Travis Barker

Get to know the prolific drummer who has recently reentered the news cycle. 

11.14.2021 by Sophie Lee
Pop culture

Paris Hilton Just Got Married

Paris Hilton tied the knot with Carter Reum this Thursday.

11.12.2021 by Sophie Lee
Fashion

Britney Spears Will Wear a Versace Wedding Dress

Britney Spears is finally getting her happy ending in a gown designed by Donatella Versace herself.

11.10.2021 by Alyssa Kelly

Recommended posts for you

Film & TV

Everything We Know About 'Emily In Paris' Season 2

Lily Collins returns as everyone's favorite faux-French fashion girl this December.

11.21.2021 by Sophie Lee
Fashion

How Cottagecore's Cousin, Fairycore, is Embracing the Grunge Aesthetic

Move over dark academia, the fairy grunge look is rising up. 

11.21.2021 by Sophie Lee
Fashion

Goldie Hawn's Best Style Moments

The living legend and mother of Kate Hudson has always known how to channel the style of each decade and make it her own.

11.21.2021 by Michaela Zee
Fashion

Kristen Stewart Says She Scared Celebrities at the Met Gala 2021

Kristen Stewart blamed the mishap on a wardrobe malfunction with her look.

11.19.2021 by L'Officiel Brasil
Fashion

5 Sagittarius-Approved Fall Fashion Trends

The Archer has a passion for life and an eye for fashion. 

11.21.2021 by Anna Cate Meis
L'Officiel Art

Cole Sprouse: A Story of Rebirth Captured by Niccolò Lapo Latini

Ready to examine the world through his camera lens, Sprouse seeks to define "the spaces" we occupy. He's now opened his first official website to exhibit his best works with a selection of limited edition prints for sale worldwide.

11.19.2021 by Niccolò Lapo Latini
Be Well

How to Prioritize Your Health This Holiday Season

From eating superfoods to destressing with yoga, here's how to prepare your body and mind for a season of holiday indulgence.

11.20.2021 by Dianna Shen