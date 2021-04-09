Fashion

Dior Opens a Breathtaking Boutique on the Champs-Elysées

While the iconic 30 Avenue Montaigne boutique undergoes temporary renovations, Dior has found itself a new address to call home, along the Champs-Elysées.
Published 07.26.2019 by Géraldine Verheyen
Last updated on 04.09.2021
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Dior Threw One Hell of a Party at the Guggenheim

For the sixth year in a row, the Guggenheim museum and Dior put together an impressive guest list of international glitterati and literati, alike, in support of the arts and to celebrate the particularly good work of select philanthropists and foundations. Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that attendees braved New York City’s snowstorm to attend.
01.16.2021 by L'Officiel Paris
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Maria Grazia Chiuri Finds Common Ground in Marrakesh for Dior

The designer steadfastly worked to create cultural appreciation with her latest cruise collection for Spring 2020.
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Dior's Maria Grazia Chiuri Breaks Into Costume Design

Premiering on Thursday evening at Teatro Dell’Opera, Maria Grazia Chiuri designs the costumes for the ballet Nuit Blanche in her hometown of Rome.
01.17.2021 by Avery Felman

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