Fashion

Dior Opens a Breathtaking Boutique on the Champs-Elysées

While the iconic 30 Avenue Montaigne boutique undergoes temporary renovations, Dior has found itself a new address to call home, along the Champs-Elysées.
07.26.2019 by Géraldine Verheyen

Save The Date

Dior Threw One Hell of a Party at the Guggenheim

For the sixth year in a row, the Guggenheim museum and Dior put together an impressive guest list of international glitterati and literati, alike, in support of the arts and to celebrate the particularly good work of select philanthropists and foundations. Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that attendees braved New York City’s snowstorm to attend.
11.16.2018 by L'Officiel Paris

Fashion

Maria Grazia Chiuri Finds Common Ground in Marrakesh for Dior

The designer steadfastly worked to create cultural appreciation with her latest cruise collection for Spring 2020.
04.30.2019 by Trey Gaskin

Fashion

Dior's Maria Grazia Chiuri Breaks Into Costume Design

Premiering on Thursday evening at Teatro Dell’Opera, Maria Grazia Chiuri designs the costumes for the ballet Nuit Blanche in her hometown of Rome.
04.01.2019 by Avery Felman

