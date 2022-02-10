Dior's Cupidon Capsule Collection Offers Valentine's Day Gifts for Him and Her
Dior made sure to have our backs this Valentine's Day with an extensive selection of timeless gifts from fashion to accessories.
Dior made sure to have our backs this Valentine's Day with an extensive selection of timeless gifts from fashion to accessories.
As the creative director of her own eponymous brand, Sami Miró knows a thing or two about style. L'OFFICIEL speaks with the designer about her Valentine's Day plans and how she incorporates her love of planet Earth into her business model.