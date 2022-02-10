Related Articles

skin dance pose leisure activities person human tattoo

Shopping

2022 Valentine's Day Gift Guide For Him

Celebrate Valentine's Day with these gifts for your beau. 

01.27.2022 by Alice First
clothing apparel person human female

Fashion

6 Valentine's Day Gifts to Spoil Your Special Someone

Spoil your valentine this February 14 with these extravagant gifts.

02.07.2022 by Stevie Rowley
person human clothing apparel purple costume hair

Fashion

14 Heart-Shaped Gifts to Give Your Sweetheart This Valentine's Day

Say "I love you" this Valentine's Day with these sweet gifts for your special someone.

02.01.2022 by Frankie Rowley

Recommended posts for you

clothing apparel sunglasses accessories accessory jacket coat person sleeve goggles

Fashion

Get Ready With Emerging Designer & Creative Director Sami Miró for Valentine's Day 2022

As the creative director of her own eponymous brand, Sami Miró knows a thing or two about style. L'OFFICIEL speaks with the designer about her Valentine's Day plans and how she incorporates her love of planet Earth into her business model.

02.10.2022 by Alyssa Kelly
face person blonde teen kid girl woman female jewelry accessories

Film & TV

Beyoncé Receives Her First Oscar Nomination

Following the success of her song "Be Alive" for the 2021 film King Richard, Beyoncé has received her first Oscar nomination for Best Original Song.

02.09.2022 by Victória Theonila
face person human mouth lip lipstick cosmetics

Beauty

14 Valentine's Day Beauty Looks for February 14

Red, pink, and glitter are all you need to create the perfect look for this Valentine's Day.

02.10.2022 by Frankie Rowley
clothing apparel lingerie underwear costume person human bra

Fashion

Naomi Campbell, Carla Bruni, and More Front Balmain's Spring/Summer 2022 Campaign

Balmain's latest campaign features supermodels Naomi Campbell, Carla Bruni, Lara Stone, Adut Akech, and Mariacarla Boscono.

02.09.2022 by L'Officiel Lithuania

Film & TV

15 Celebrity Documentaries to Stream Right Now

From fashion icons to pop stars, learn more about your favorite celebrities in these exciting documentaries.

02.10.2022
handbag accessories bag accessory purse

Fashion

Dior's Cupidon Capsule Collection Offers Valentine's Day Gifts for Him and Her

Dior made sure to have our backs this Valentine's Day with an extensive selection of timeless gifts from fashion to accessories. 

02.08.2022 by Emma Ienzer
trophy

Film & TV

See All the 2022 Oscar Nominations

This year's Academy Award nominations feature some of the biggest films of 2021.

02.08.2022 by Alyssa Kelly
person human fashion premiere red carpet red carpet premiere

Fashion

Best Looks from the 2022 Brit Awards Red Carpet

Major stars like Adele and Olivia Rodrigo conquered the red carpet at the 2022 British Awards.

02.09.2022 by L'Officiel Lithuania