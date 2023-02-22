Drew Barrymore's Style Evolution
From '90s on-screen favorite to 21st-century stylish mother of two, celebrate Drew Barrymore's birthday with a look at her ever-changing style.
From '90s on-screen favorite to 21st-century stylish mother of two, celebrate Drew Barrymore's birthday with a look at her ever-changing style.
After watching old flames Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindle their romance and get married, we took an obligatory walk down memory lane to revisit other iconic '90s and early 2000s couples we've been keeping in the back of our minds.