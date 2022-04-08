Fashion

Evan Mock's Best Fashion Moments

Another Tompkins Square Park skater turned superstar, Mock has mastered combining the utility wear aesthetic of the skate world with the glitz and glamor of high fashion. 

04.08.2022 by Frankie Rowley
paris paparazzi person human shoe clothing footwear apparel photographer sunglasses accessories
Attending the Vivenne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show, Mock wears a knit vest, highwasted blue jeans, black sunglasses, a metal bear chain, a pearl necklace, loafers, and a Westwood bag

