Evan Mock's Best Fashion Moments
Another Tompkins Square Park skater turned superstar, Mock has mastered combining the utility wear aesthetic of the skate world with the glitz and glamor of high fashion.
Another Tompkins Square Park skater turned superstar, Mock has mastered combining the utility wear aesthetic of the skate world with the glitz and glamor of high fashion.
Artistic Director Kim Jones created retail (and resale) madness by marrying Supreme and Louis Vuitton. Now, at Dior Men's, Jones has collabed with surf, skate and streetwear legend Shawn Stussy for a collection that has hypebeasts around the globe losing their minds.
More than two decades after the brand's namesake designer showcased his Fall/Winter 1999 collection in New York City, Creative Director Sarah Burton returned to debut Alexander McQueen's latest collection.