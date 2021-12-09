Related Articles

Fashion

10 Films and TV Shows for Fashion Lovers

Allow these movies and TV shows to serve as your personal guides on style and fashion history.

03.19.2021 by Наталия Батарага, L'Officiel Baltic
Fashion

The Legacy of Audrey Hepburn's Givenchy Little Black Dress

On what would have been the actress' 92nd birthday, L'OFFICIEL recounts the history and rise to fame of Audrey Hepburn's iconic Breakfast at Tiffany's little black dress.

05.04.2021 by Alice Cavallo
Fashion

See Kristen Stewart in 'Spencer's Impressive Costumes from Chanel

Discover the details behind the creative process of the film's partnership with the French brand.

10.29.2021 by L'Officiel Brasil

Fashion

6 Famous Designers Who Have Costumed Films

From Hubert de Givenchy to Coco Chanel, these designers created some of the most iconic outfits featured on the silver screen. 

12.03.2021 by K Praveena
Travel & Living

11 Luxury Resorts Around the World

Discover some of the best luxury resorts you can visit on your next trip. 

11.29.2021 by L'Officiel Brasil
Beauty

Yves Saint Laurent Beauty Presents Soho Holiday Pop-Up

The three-day event will dazzle in glitter and gold.

12.09.2021 by Anna Cate Meis
Fashion

Kim Jones Takes Dior Men's Pre-Fall 2022 "On the Road"

The eclectic designer returns to London and pays homage to his fascination with all things Jack Kerouac. 

12.09.2021 by Alexis Schwartz
Travel & Living

Ora Ïto and Daniel Buren Celebrate French Creativity with Moët & Chandon

Designer Ora Ïto and artist Daniel Buren, who earned French President Emmanuel Macron's stamp of approval, bring artistic flair to L'OFFICIEL's centennial celebration with Moët & Chandon. With a shared modern approach that takes cues from mid-century design, the pair revel over glasses of Moët & Chandon's Grand Vintage Collection 1952.

12.02.2021 by Violaine Schultz
Fashion

3 Denim Trends to Add to Your Winter Wardrobe

Jeans are a cold weather staple. Check out some of our favorite styles for the season.

12.09.2021 by Sophie Lee
Politics & Culture

Prince William Once Sang on Stage with Taylor Swift and Jon Bon Jovi

The Duke of Cambridge says he cringes when remembering the time he followed Taylor Swift "like a puppy" to the stage.

12.08.2021 by L'Officiel Brasil
Be Well

Gigi Sagansky Wants to Know "What Drives You?"

The Driven Minds podcast host is diving deep, and making us all feel a little bit lighter. 

12.09.2021 by Alexis Schwartz