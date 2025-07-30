Gracie Abrams Has Proved Bandana Scarves Are the Headwear Trend of the Summer
The "Close to You" singer has made the bandana her recent signature, and we cannot get enough of it. Here's how to style headwear's latest trend.
The "Close to You" singer has made the bandana her recent signature, and we cannot get enough of it. Here's how to style headwear's latest trend.
Once an undergarment, now a style staple, the slip skirt has evolved over a century to become one of fashion’s most enduring and versatile silhouettes; here’s how designers and It girls are reinterpreting it for fall 2025.
Once an undergarment, now a style staple, the slip skirt has evolved over a century to become one of fashion’s most enduring and versatile silhouettes; here’s how designers and It girls are reinterpreting it for fall 2025.