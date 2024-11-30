Like Mother, Like Daughter: Harper Beckham’s Posh Style
The 13-year-old is already taking after her mother's keen eye for all things fashion.
The 13-year-old is already taking after her mother's keen eye for all things fashion.
Victoria Beckham and Mango come together to tell the story of a spring-summer collection that embodies timeless elegance and contemporary style. With inspirations from the 70s and high-quality fabrics, the collaboration offers tailored pieces and accessories set to become the new must-haves of the season.