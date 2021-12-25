Related Articles

Fashion

In Conversation with Helena Christensen About Motherhood

With Mother's Day coming up, the supermodel reflects on her role as a mom, the meaning of love, and her favorite Pandora pieces for this May 10th.

04.27.2021 by L'Officiel México
person human clothing apparel costume lingerie underwear female

Pop culture

6 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Born on Christmas

Santa might bring a few extra gifts for these celebs on December 25.
12.26.2020 by Caroline Kloster
person human face

Fashion

The 8 Most Dramatic '90s Runway Moments

Relive the scandalous moments, feuds, and shade that defined the glamorous decade. 

06.17.2021 by Matthew Velasco

Recommended posts for you

clothing apparel evening dress fashion robe gown person human

Fashion

18 of Helena Christensen's Iconic Runway Moments

On the Danish model's 53rd birthday, take a look at some of her most notable catwalk moments. 

12.25.2021 by Stevie Rowley
tree plant person human fir abies christmas tree ornament

Music

Best Christmas Covers to Put on Your Holiday Playlist

Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and more are all holiday must-haves when it comes to your Christmas playlist.

12.10.2021 by Dianna Shen
coat clothing apparel dress sleeve female person human long sleeve woman

Fashion

6 Trends from the Pre-Fall 2022 Collections

For those in-betweener months when it's not quite cold, not quite hot. 

12.24.2021 by Alexis Schwartz
hair face person human

Film & TV

2021 Was a Year of Firsts for 'Gossip Girl' Star Whitney Peak

Star of the rebooted Gossip Girl and one of Chanel’s youngest ambassadors, Whitney Peak sparkles—on screen and here, in Chanel’s high jewelry collection dedicated to the timeless No. 5, as she speaks to L'OFFICIEL about playing Zoya, moving to New York City, and attending her first fashion week.

12.16.2021 by Sophie Shaw

Shopping

10 Weed Gifts for the Cannabis Connosieur

Shop for your favorite stoner this holiday season with these pot-friendly gifts.

12.21.2021 by Sophie Shaw
clothing apparel person human

Fashion

Italy Moves Closer to Banning Fur Farms

Italy is preparing for major changes, including plans to close all fur farms.

12.22.2021 by L'Officiel Lithuania
person human plant couch furniture living room indoors room tree

Travel & Living

The Best Celebrity Christmas Decorations of 2021

'Tis the season for holiday decorations, and celebrities are decking their halls. 

12.24.2021 by Stevie Rowley
blonde kid girl woman child person female teen human hair

Pop culture

Britney Spears' Father Makes a Bizarre Request After Being Suspended from Conservatorship

Though the pop star has finally been freed, the legal battle continues.

12.24.2021 by Pedro Buzzatto