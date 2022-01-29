Related Articles

person human

Fashion

All the Details on Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Lingerie

Something for everyone.
05.10.2018 by Ian David Monroe
person human clothing apparel fashion

Fashion

15 Corset Tops to Shop This Fall

Cinch your waist into these stylish corset tops. 

08.31.2021 by Michaela Zee
clothing person sunglasses accessories female overcoat coat blazer suit woman

Fashion

7 Ways to Style Bra Tops This Valentine's Day

Bra tops are the perfect flirty piece to show off this Valentine's Day. Here's how to style them.
02.14.2021 by Alexa Dark

Recommended posts for you

clothing apparel coat female person human overcoat woman jacket

Fashion

How to Style Lingerie in Your Everyday Wardrobe

Your lingerie is too cute to keep tucked away—especially on V-Day.

01.29.2022 by Stevie Rowley
clothing apparel person human footwear handbag accessories bag accessory shorts

Fashion

JLo, Megan Thee Stallion, Kōki, and More Take a Ride with Coach

Coach's Spring/Summer 2022 "That's My Ride" campaign explores the House's legacy through a pop culture lens. 

01.28.2022 by Emma Ienzer

Fashion Week

Haute Couture for All: Highlights from Spring/Summer 2022 Collections

The Spring/Summer 2022 Haute Couture collections brought exciting collaborations, extravagant show openings, and fashion week comebacks to Paris Fashion Week. Explore the highlights from the most dynamic runways of the season.

01.28.2022 by Gabriella Onessimo
clothing apparel female person human sleeve woman overcoat coat

Be Well

Use Chronobiology To Map Out A Healthy And Productive Daily Routine

Science merges with nature to achieve a perfect balance in beauty, health, and productivity.

01.25.2022 by Laura Duque

Be Well

Why Honey is Your New Must-Have Beauty Remedy

On the hunt for a glow-boosting addition to your beauty and wellness routine? No need to stray too far for this one—just head to your kitchen. 

09.05.2021 by Anna Cate Meis
face person human head

Beauty

Every Makeup Look from 'Euphoria' Season 2

In between all of the scenes of kisses, tears, and parties, Euphoria's makeup looks still stand out strong.  

01.25.2022 by Gabriella Onessimo
painting art floor flooring

L'Officiel Art

Yves Saint Laurent’s Artistic Journey of Style is Chronicled in Six Paris Museums

A new collective exhibition, Yves Saint Laurent Aux Musées, celebrates 60 years of YSL's design history at the Centre Pompidou, Musée du Louvre, Musée d’Art Moderne de Paris, Musée d’Orsay, Musée National Picasso-Paris, and Musée Yves Saint Laurent Paris.

01.28.2022 by Jennifer Sauer
clothing apparel person human shoe footwear costume

Fashion

Bella and Gigi Hadid Star in Versace's Spring/Summer 2022 Campaign

The sister duo teams up as the new protagonists of Versace's Spring/Summer 2022 campaign.

01.27.2022 by Aurora Giorgi