Fashion

Isabeli Fontana Dazzles On 2024 Cannes Red Carpet Sporting Elsa Jin Brooches

Elsa Jin Jewelry House continues its red carpet rise in popularity with increasingly spectacular creations, as evidenced by the Brazilian model's ultra-chic Cannes look.

05.28.2024 by Pauline Borgogno
isabeli fontana elsa jin
Isabeli Fontana on the 2024 Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

fashioncannesstyleredcarpetjewelry

