Isabeli Fontana Dazzles On 2024 Cannes Red Carpet Sporting Elsa Jin Brooches
Elsa Jin Jewelry House continues its red carpet rise in popularity with increasingly spectacular creations, as evidenced by the Brazilian model's ultra-chic Cannes look.
Elsa Jin, a contemporary jewelry artist and fine jewelry designer, grew up in a family of architects and studied painting. She began her career by making pieces for herself and her friends. Her LIFE series is composed of winged brooches, each representing stages of the pandemic.