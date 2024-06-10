Blackpink's Jennie Kim Makes Her Runway Debut at Jacquemus 15th Anniversary Show
The iconic French label fêted a major milestone on a picturesque Capri rooftop.
The iconic French label fêted a major milestone on a picturesque Capri rooftop.
The designer is best known for his pastel-colored garments that create trends and drive social media crazy. The Mediterranean, family, love, and irony are the ingredients that drive Jacquemus' aesthetic, and this year in Capri, the brand is fêting 15 years of innovative design.