Fashion
From Tiffany & Co. to Chanel, the film industry has a long-standing tradition of featuring jaw-dropping gems from some of the biggest names in jewelry.
Related Articles
Fashion
From Gabrielle Chanel to Elsa Peretti, Meet the Women Who Changed the Jewelry World
The world of jewelry was, for a long time, the domain of men. But throughout the twentieth century, exceptional women have taken control and revolutionized the codes of the most prestigious houses. Meet the women who changed it all.