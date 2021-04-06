Fashion

The Jumpsuit is the One-Piece Wonder Taking Over Spring 2021 Fashion

From utilitarian to disco-inspired, the versatile jumpsuit appears in the Spring/Summer 2021 collections of Chanel, Saint Laurent, Celine, and more.
Published 01.07.2021 by Sophie Shaw
Last updated on 04.06.2021
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