From utilitarian to disco-inspired, the versatile jumpsuit appears in the Spring/Summer 2021 collections of Chanel, Saint Laurent, Celine, and more.
The Legacy of Pauline Trigère, the Designer that Brought the Jumpsuit into Fashion
In between its humble history as a utilitarian uniform for the working class and becoming a staple of Halston's glamorous '70s style, the jumpsuit first gained popularity as a high fashion garment thanks to French-American designer Pauline Trigère.