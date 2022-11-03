Kenzō Takada's Aesthetic is a Legacy to Remember
Designer Kenzō Takada is an inspiration for many designers in the fashion world. His influence on fashion lives on through his eponymous brand’s playful aesthetic.
With his debut collection for the Maison premiering at Paris Fashion Week, Nigo's take on the brand is finally revealed. The streetwear visionary and DJ comes to Kenzo after founding A Bathing Ape, Human Made, and directing Uniqlo's UT collection.