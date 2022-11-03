Fashion

Kenzō Takada's Aesthetic is a Legacy to Remember

Designer Kenzō Takada is an inspiration for many designers in the fashion world. His influence on fashion lives on through his eponymous brand’s playful aesthetic.

11.03.2022 by Piper McDonald and Tori Nergaard
person human poster advertisement clothing apparel flyer paper brochure

Tags

kenzotakadafashionkenzohistoryfashionindustry

Related Articles

person human clothing apparel evening dress fashion gown robe

Fashion

Remembering Kenzo Takada, Designer Behind Kenzo Paris and Kenzo Home

The Japanese designer who established Kenzo Paris, Kenzo Home, and more passed away on October 4 at the age of 81
10.06.2020 by Sophie Lee
clothing apparel dance pose leisure activities person human footwear

Fashion

Kenzo Takada Lives On in Eponymous House's Fall/Winter 2021 Collection

Felipe Oliveira Baptista's seasonal scene was set up to pay tribute to the founder; Kenzo's spirit and breath continued to exist even though he was no longer present.

03.28.2021 by L'Officiel Vietnam
sitting person clothing pants shoe sunglasses accessories couch furniture jeans

Fashion

Hypebeast Comes to High Fashion: Meet Kenzo's New Artistic Director Nigo

With his debut collection for the Maison premiering at Paris Fashion Week, Nigo's take on the brand is finally revealed. The streetwear visionary and DJ comes to Kenzo after founding A Bathing Ape, Human Made, and directing Uniqlo's UT collection. 

01.23.2022 by Frankie Rowley

Recommended posts for you

clothing apparel bikini swimwear person human sunglasses accessories accessory

Fashion

Kendall Jenner’s Best Bikini Moments

On the model's birthday, take a look at Kendall Jenner's best bikini body thirst traps that have us yearning for a tropical getaway.
11.03.2022 by Hannah Militano
person human suit coat overcoat clothing apparel dating

Film & TV

The 10 Most Fashionable Couples From Your Favorite Films

Everyone loves a rom-com, but these movie couples are also major sources of style inspiration.

11.03.2022 by Mina Dragani
clothing apparel evening dress robe gown fashion person human

Travel & Living

See Inside 5 Famous Homes from Your Favorite Movies and TV Shows

From The Bodyguard to Call Me By Your Name, live your on-screen fantasy off-screen in these famous movie homes.

11.03.2022 by Donato D'Aprile
clothing apparel horse animal mammal footwear person human

Fashion

How Kendall Jenner Became the Highest Paid Supermodel in the World

Kendall Jenner quickly rose through the ranks of the modeling world, and is now earning millions for her work.

11.03.2022 by Sophie Lee
Woman in white dress and sunglasses

Shopping

8 Fall Dresses You Need to Shop This 2022

Here are the best dresses you need for your fall wardrobe.

11.03.2022 by Michelle Lie
person human poster advertisement clothing apparel flyer paper brochure

Fashion

Kenzō Takada's Aesthetic is a Legacy to Remember

Designer Kenzō Takada is an inspiration for many designers in the fashion world. His influence on fashion lives on through his eponymous brand’s playful aesthetic.

11.03.2022 by Piper McDonald and Tori Nergaard
A woman in a plaid top and white skirt.

Fashion

Kendall Jenner’s Most Iconic Runway Moments

From reality TV star to supermodel, L’OFFICIEL looks back at Kendall Jenner’s best runway moments.

11.03.2022 by Janelle Sessoms

Fashion

AMTD Group Acquires Fashion Brand Vivienne Tam

International fashion brand Vivienne Tam joins L'OFFICIEL as a part of the AMTD family.

11.02.2022 by José Alba Rodríguez