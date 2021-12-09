Fashion

Kim Jones Takes Dior Men's Pre-Fall 2022 "On the Road"

The eclectic designer returns to London and pays homage to his fascination with all things Jack Kerouac. 

12.09.2021 by Alexis Schwartz
tie accessories accessory person human clothing apparel reading

Tags

diormendiorhommekimjones

Related Articles

coat clothing apparel overcoat person human

Fashion

Dior Men Will Present Pre-Fall 2022 Show in Kim Jones' Hometown of London

For the first time in 74 years, the Dior Men's show, which traditionally takes place in Paris, will be held in London.

11.30.2021 by Daphne Dorgelo
clothing apparel person human

Fashion

15 Trendy Sweaters for Fall

Shaved, lozenge, rice stitch, and garter stitch: the world of knitwear is vast, including oversized fits, cropped pieces, and tie-dyed garments.

11.05.2021 by Guia Rossi
clothing apparel shoe footwear person human running shoe sneaker

Fashion

You Must See Dior's Men's B30 Sneakers

The Dior B30 Sneakers, which combine the world of runners with that of luxury, prove to be the coolest shoes for next season.

10.14.2021

Recommended posts for you

person human tie accessories premiere fashion suit clothing coat overcoat

Fashion

6 Famous Designers Who Have Costumed Films

From Hubert de Givenchy to Coco Chanel, these designers created some of the most iconic outfits featured on the silver screen. 

12.03.2021 by K Praveena
water outdoors waterfront pier tree plant watercraft transportation vehicle nature

Travel & Living

11 Luxury Resorts Around the World

Discover some of the best luxury resorts you can visit on your next trip. 

11.29.2021 by L'Officiel Brasil
flooring floor lighting shop

Beauty

Yves Saint Laurent Beauty Presents Soho Holiday Pop-Up

The three-day event will dazzle in glitter and gold.

12.09.2021 by Anna Cate Meis
tie accessories accessory person human clothing apparel reading

Fashion

Kim Jones Takes Dior Men's Pre-Fall 2022 "On the Road"

The eclectic designer returns to London and pays homage to his fascination with all things Jack Kerouac. 

12.09.2021 by Alexis Schwartz
clothing apparel suit overcoat coat person human advertisement poster

Travel & Living

Ora Ïto and Daniel Buren Celebrate French Creativity with Moët & Chandon

Designer Ora Ïto and artist Daniel Buren, who earned French President Emmanuel Macron's stamp of approval, bring artistic flair to L'OFFICIEL's centennial celebration with Moët & Chandon. With a shared modern approach that takes cues from mid-century design, the pair revel over glasses of Moët & Chandon's Grand Vintage Collection 1952.

12.02.2021 by Violaine Schultz
clothing apparel pants person human female jeans shorts woman skirt

Fashion

3 Denim Trends to Add to Your Winter Wardrobe

Jeans are a cold weather staple. Check out some of our favorite styles for the season.

12.09.2021 by Sophie Lee
clothing apparel person suit coat overcoat evening dress fashion gown robe

Politics & Culture

Prince William Once Sang on Stage with Taylor Swift and Jon Bon Jovi

The Duke of Cambridge says he cringes when remembering the time he followed Taylor Swift "like a puppy" to the stage.

12.08.2021 by L'Officiel Brasil
person human clothing apparel couch furniture wood home decor hardwood

Be Well

Gigi Sagansky Wants to Know "What Drives You?"

The Driven Minds podcast host is diving deep, and making us all feel a little bit lighter. 

12.09.2021 by Alexis Schwartz