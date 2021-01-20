L'Editorial: It's In The Bag

Skeletons, gilded organs, and molded torsos: tracing couture's most provocative muse.
From the Balenciaga runway to the red carpet, a cool-toned lilac has become beauty's prettiest obsession.
Reminisce about the life and accomplishments of the late celebrity chef, author, and travel connoisseur with these old photos.
When did the neutral matching set go from a personal style choice to an all-around epidemic?
When the monarchs of rubber flip-flops debut a heel at CPHFW, the trend is officially sealed—here is how to shop the Y2K revival with personality
The rising K-pop group is giving the aesthetic a thrifted and layered Gen Z remix.
Get to know the rising stars behind Sterling Point, the latest coming-of-age TV drama on Prime Video.
From musicians to actors, the artist has kept much of her romantic life private while showing compassion in her distinct way.