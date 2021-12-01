L'OFFICIEL Exclusive: Tiffany Boone Named Lafayette 148's First Brand Ambassador
Get a special first look at the Nine Perfect Strangers actress in a new campaign and storytelling series for the New York-based fashion house.
Get a special first look at the Nine Perfect Strangers actress in a new campaign and storytelling series for the New York-based fashion house.
While partying with L'OFFICIEL and Moët & Chandon, brother and sister music duo Joséphine and Alexander de la Baume talk about the untouchable role of champagne in social gatherings, and the '90s aesthetic that inspires their music, fashion, and everyday lives.