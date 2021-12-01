Fashion

L'OFFICIEL Exclusive: Tiffany Boone Named Lafayette 148's First Brand Ambassador

Get a special first look at the Nine Perfect Strangers actress in a new campaign and storytelling series for the New York-based fashion house. 

12.01.2021 by Dianna Shen
clothing apparel evening dress gown robe fashion sleeve person human

Tags

lafayette148

Related Articles

horizontal manhattan new york plant tree

Fashion

Lafayette 148 Opens New Flagship Store in New York City

The brand opened its new SoHo store with a cocktail party followed by an intimate dinner at The Mercer.

10.15.2021 by Alyssa Kelly
person human bar counter pub night life

Film & TV

Nicole Kidman Went Full Method for 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Role

The actress got serious about her new role in the Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers.

08.17.2021 by L'Officiel Brasil
clothing apparel sweater person human sweatshirt

Film & TV

Nicole Kidman's Best Fashion Moments in 'The Undoing'

Grace Fraser's coat collection is here to inspire your winter wardrobe this season.
11.29.2020 by Hannah Amini

Recommended posts for you

suit coat overcoat clothing apparel tie accessories accessory person human

Pop culture

Who Cheated First: Prince Charles or Princess Diana?

According to a former advisor, Prince Charles and Princess Diana's relationship was not simple as people may think.

11.27.2021 by L'Officiel Brasil

Shopping

15 of the Best Sleepwear Sets to Gift This Holiday

L’OFFICIEL pulls the season’s best sleepwear to compile the ultimate holiday gift guide.

12.01.2021 by Schuyler Rosson
necklace accessories jewelry accessory head person human hair

Music

Bryan Adams Brings 12 Artists On The Road for 2022 Pirelli Calendar

The Pirelli Calendar is back with a photographic story celebrating artists as they wade through the stages of life "on the road."

11.30.2021 by Guia Rossi
clothing apparel overcoat coat trench coat person human footwear

Film & TV

Everything We Know About Zoë Kravtiz's Upcoming Role as Catwoman

Birthday girl Zoë Kravitz already has fans excited about her next role in The Batman.

12.01.2021 by Schuyler Rosson
clothing apparel person human

Fashion

Anna Cleveland Embarks on a Style Odyssey with Gucci, Versace, and More

Fashion reaches otherworldly heights via sculptural details, sumptuous textures, and eye-catching embellishments. 

11.30.2021 by L'OFFICIEL USA
clothing apparel evening dress gown robe fashion sleeve person human

Fashion

L'OFFICIEL Exclusive: Tiffany Boone Named Lafayette 148's First Brand Ambassador

Get a special first look at the Nine Perfect Strangers actress in a new campaign and storytelling series for the New York-based fashion house. 

12.01.2021 by Dianna Shen
clothing apparel person human poster advertisement chair furniture

Travel & Living

Joséphine & Alexandre de la Baume Like Moët & Chandon with a Side of Room Service

While partying with L'OFFICIEL and Moët & Chandon, brother and sister music duo Joséphine and Alexander de la Baume talk about the untouchable role of champagne in social gatherings, and the '90s aesthetic that inspires their music, fashion, and everyday lives. 

12.01.2021 by Karen Rouach
transportation vehicle ferry boat

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Honors Virgil Abloh With His Final Runway Collection in Miami

Louis Vuitton pays tribute to Abloh, who passed away on November 28, with a special showing of the Spring/Summer 2022 men's collection in Miami.

12.01.2021 by Sophie Shaw