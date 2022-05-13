Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2023 Show Dominates San Diego
In the heart of the West Coast, at the Salk Institute in San Diego, Nicolas Ghesquière stages his latest fashion show for this historic French Maison.
At 21 years old, MV Tiangue has made her mark on TikTok where she now has more than 700,000 followers. Spontaneous, creative, and avant-garde, passionate about fashion, art, and literature, today, she is a model for the younger generation.