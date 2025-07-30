Fashion

Louis Vuitton Introduces the Express Bag, a Modern Ode to Travel

Echoing the whistle of a departing train, Nicolas Ghesquière’s new Express bag for Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2025–2026 collection captures the timeless allure of travel.

Published 07.25.2025 by Alessandro Viapiana
Louis Vuitton's new Express bag. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton.
Louis Vuitton's new Express bag. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton.

Tags

Louis Vuitton

