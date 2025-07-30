Louis Vuitton Introduces the Express Bag, a Modern Ode to Travel
Echoing the whistle of a departing train, Nicolas Ghesquière’s new Express bag for Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2025–2026 collection captures the timeless allure of travel.
Echoing the whistle of a departing train, Nicolas Ghesquière’s new Express bag for Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2025–2026 collection captures the timeless allure of travel.
Once an undergarment, now a style staple, the slip skirt has evolved over a century to become one of fashion’s most enduring and versatile silhouettes; here’s how designers and It girls are reinterpreting it for fall 2025.