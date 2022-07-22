Fashion

Margot Robbie's Best On-Screen Style Moments

From The Wolf of Wall Street to Barbie, L'OFFICIEL rounds up the best of Margot Robbie's style in movies.  

Published 07.22.2022 by Skylar Elizabeth
Margot Robbie in a teal/blue bandage dress, looking over shoulder. Filming Wolf of Wall Street.

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