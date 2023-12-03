Balenciaga Names Nicole Kidman as New Brand Ambassador
New global ambassador Nicole Kidman appeared at Maison Balenciaga's Pre-Fall 2024 fashion show last night in Los Angeles.
New global ambassador Nicole Kidman appeared at Maison Balenciaga's Pre-Fall 2024 fashion show last night in Los Angeles.
With her highly personal takeover of the Musée Picasso—a bold exhibition that juxtaposes her own art and archival objects with the work of the museum’s legendary namesake—Sophie Calle reflects on a lifetime of creativity.