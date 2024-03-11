Related Articles

Model sitting in a chair with red coat and white heels

Shopping

Cherry Red is the New It Girl Color of the Season

From clothing to accessories, here's how to incorporate the stunning shade into your wardrobe this season.

10.16.2023 by Caroline McKenzie
Burberry Fall/Winter 2024 Collection. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Fashion

Burberry’s Fall/Winter 2024 Collection Is Grounded in Functional Earth-Toned Designs

Creative Director Daniel Lee presents a series of quintessentially British designs in stunning neutral colors. 

02.19.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
Model wears cropped black vest and cut-out, low waisted black trousers.

Fashion

These are the 4 Biggest Fashion Color Trends of 2023

As the sun starts to shine brighter and the air becomes warmer, L'OFFICIEL compiles the most popular fashion color trends of 2023 for the summer season. 

07.02.2023 by Lina Levein

Bad Bunny. Courtesy of Getty Images.

Men's

The Most Dazzling Men's Jewelry Looks Seen at the Oscars 2024

At this year's Academy Awards, men's jewelry took center stage. Here are some of the standout pieces whose bling was hard to miss. 

03.11.2024 by Trinidad Alamos and Mariana Lopez
celebrity pregnancy announcements 2024: vanessa hudgens at the 2024 vanity fair oscars after party wearing a black sheer gown

Pop culture

All the Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2024

We're only a quarter into 2024, but quite a few celebrity couples are already expecting their families to grow this year.

03.11.2024 by Pia Bello
pmcarc entertainment oscars ampas academy of. motion picture arts and sciences honors inside presentation topics bestof topix los angeles fashion adult male man person formal wear tie clothing suit dress

Pop culture

The Most Viral Moments in Oscar History

L'OFFICIEL rounds up the most entertaining viral moments the Academy Awards have played host to. 

03.10.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
Anya Taylor Joy in a gray, strapless fitted dress with silver detailing and a layered, scalloped skirtat the 2024 Oscars.

Fashion

Anya Taylor Joy Twins With Natalie Portman on the Red Carpet

Call it the Sisterhood of the Traveling Dior Dress. If Anya Taylor Joy's Haute Couture Dior look at the 2024 Oscars looked familiar, here's why.

03.10.2024 by Juliana Guarracino
kate middleton conspiracy theory

Pop culture

Where is Kate Middleton? 13 Over-the-Top Fan Theories

Following the Princess of Wales' disappearance from the public eye last December and Kensington Palace's edited photo of Kate Middleton released on Mother's Day, fans have begun circulating conspiracy theories online to explain her prolonged absence. 

03.11.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
Photographed by Paolo Musa for L'OFFICIEL USA Winter 2023 Issue

Shopping

10 Water-Resistant Trench Coats Proven to Keep You Dry This Spring

Get ready to face the rainiest season with this guide to the season's chicest and most practical outerwear staple.

03.13.2024 by Trinidad Alamos
Emma Stone in custom Louis Vuitton. Courtesy of Getty Images.

Fashion

Every Look From the 2024 Oscars Red Carpet

The 2024 Academy Awards Best Dressed Actors have graced the red carpet; see what all your favorite stars are wearing.

03.10.2024 by Trinidad Alamos & Pia Bello
Emma Stone in custom Louis Vuitton. Courtesy of Getty Images.

Fashion

7 Celebrity Red Carpet Wardrobe Malfunctions

Sartorial slip-ups are more common than we think.

01.17.2023 by Maia Torres