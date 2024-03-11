Olive Green is the New Cherry Red
Cherry red may have dominated the Spring/Summer 2024 runways, but olive green is the Fall/Winter 2024 color trend to know.
Cherry red may have dominated the Spring/Summer 2024 runways, but olive green is the Fall/Winter 2024 color trend to know.
Following the Princess of Wales' disappearance from the public eye last December and Kensington Palace's edited photo of Kate Middleton released on Mother's Day, fans have begun circulating conspiracy theories online to explain her prolonged absence.